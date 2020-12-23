Crystal Mountain Adds Outdoor Dining Options, New Air Filtration System

With more snow on the way, you may be itching to hit the slopes!

Crystal Mountain Resort in Benzie County just opened for the year last Friday.

To keep people safe, they’ve set up outdoor dining and food trucks, but they didn’t stop there.

They also updated their air filtration system in all public buildings.

The system was upgraded this past August and allows fresh air to circulate about 4 to 5 times every hour to keep their guests breathing clean air.

“We think that’s just good for business and it’s good for the guests, it’s good for our employees. It’s the right thing to do. There’s just no silver bullet here. It’s just multi-pronged safety every step of the way and so that’s what we’ve tried to do,” said Jim MacInnes, CEO of Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa.

Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa is now open and they expect to have a great and safe season.