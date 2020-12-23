Cooking With Chef Hermann: Cornmeal Crusted Trout with Pepita-Cilantro Pesto
Cornmeal Crusted Trout with Pepita-Cilantro Pesto
Ingredients:
2 trout fillet, de-boned
Egg wash
Flour
2 C Cornmeal mixed with 1 tsp old bay seasoning, 1 tsp salt and ½ tsp coriander, ½ tsp parsley
Oil for sauté
Directions:
Dredge fish in flour, then egg then the cornmeal mixture. Fry in hot oil until golden brown each side. Top with the Cilantro-Pepita Pesto, extra pepitas and a side of lime wedge.
Pesto Ingredients:
1 C Cilantro leaves
½ C parsley leaves
½ C spinach leaves
1/3 C Manchego cheese shredded
2 TB pepitas roasted, plus extra for garnish
1-2 tsp lime juice
½ tsp garlic chopped
4-5TB canola oil
Directions:
In food processor, pulse the herbs and nuts until finely chopped. Add the other ingredients except oil and pulse together. Slowly stream in oil until smooth. Adjust to your taste the lime and salt.