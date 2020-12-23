Congress Passes COVID-19 Relief Bill But President Trump Urges Amendments

Earlier this week, Congress agreed to a massive COVID-19 relief bill.

Many people instantly complained there wasn’t enough money for Americans and too much wasted elsewhere.

One of those people? President Donald Trump.

“The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated, it really is a disgrace,” said President Trump.

Last night Trump posted a video complaining about the wasted pork in the spending bill and the lack of direct help for Americans.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000,” said Trump.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has come out and agrees.

“Yes there is more work to do and it will cost some money,” said Pelosi.

Is it too late? No.

If they want to get it done they can.

“Congress can set its own rules,” said Devin Schindler, a constitutional law professor on Cooley Law School.

Even without a veto, Congress can start working on a new bill right away and pass it.

“That can happen fairly expeditiously,” said Schindler, “If Congress wanted to do so.”

If Trump did veto, the original vote was strong enough to over rule. As long as everyone stays on their vote.

“There are a number of representatives and senators that are beholden to the president,” said Schindler, “Taking his lead could potentially say, ‘I know I voted for this law but I’m not going to vote to override because the president opposes it.’”

What will decide the process is how much to change. Will they just be adding more stimulus check money or working to trim the pork fat the president also disagreed with?

“It’s horse trading,” said Schindler, “I will sign onto the $600, even though I’m a budget hawk, if you will agree to include ‘X’ number of dollars for my favorite museum.”

Congress is scheduled to adjourn on January 3rd.