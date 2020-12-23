Christmas Travelers Express Concerns, Excitement for Seeing Loved Ones for the Holidays

There isn’t too much of a holiday hustle and bustle at Cherry Capital this year.

Most of the employee we’ve spoken to say this is the slowest Christmas they’ve seen here.

Those traveling say they’re willing to take the risk.

Sharon Burkholder and her husband are getting on a plane for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just such an important part of our lives to see our children and our grandchildren and it’s worth the risk,” said Burkholder. “It’s exciting and it’s a little scary to tell you the truth. But the excitement of it is really setting in now that we’re at the airport.”

They’re headed to San Francisco to see their son and grandchildren.

They booked the trip earlier this year and debated about whether or not to go.

“Less than we week ago we were still undecided if we were going to keep the reservation we had or not and then when we thought about not being there, emotionally it was too difficult. So we said, we’re going,” said Burkholder.

One woman from Charleviox, Mary Outrequin, is traveling all the way to Costa Rica to see family.

Outrequin says, “I’m excited that I can finally travel but I’m also scared because I don’t want to get sick and I am being safe.”

She says she hopes other travelers are taking precautions seriously.

“I’m more worried about what other people are doing because I know I’m conscious about it but like there’s people who just don’t care,” said Outrequin.

The people that we’ve talked to say there’s an extra layer of personal responsibility that comes with choosing to spend time with family they haven’t seen in a while.