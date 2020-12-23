Beet Heet to Hit the Traverse City Streets this Winter

The Traverse City Department of Public Services is rolling out a new product to help keep salt on the roads.

Beet Heat is a liquid solution made up of salt and sugar that will be used to coat the salt when used on the roads.

The idea is that the sticky formula grasps to the roads more effectively than just salt.

DPS says the solution is widely used in states like Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Benefits include less corrosion and is rapidly biodegradable, which means better for the environment.

Mark Jones, street superintendent, says, “I think everybody should care that if we can get a product like this and reduce the salt, reduce the price, it’s just a benefit for everybody and hopefully it works.”

DPS says by switching to Beet Heat, it could save about 150 pounds of salt per lane mile.