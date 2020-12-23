Alpena Twp. Fire Dept. Faces Staffing Crisis Due to Resignations, Retirements

By the end of the month, the Alpena Township Fire Department says they will be left with one full-time firefighter and the fire chief.

It’s because of several resignations and retirements.

The township board met to discuss the staffing crisis last week.

On Monday, community leaders put together a temporary solution by having city fire department staff fill in the gaps for the township department right now.

The township would also have to pay $125,000 for a six month contract.

Both the city and township will hold a joint virtual meeting on the staffing issues Dec. 28.