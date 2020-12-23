2020 Declared Deadliest Year, Fauci Says UK Virus Strain Likely Already in US

2020 is the deadliest year in U.S. history.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation will record more than 3.2 million deaths this year.

That number makes up all health-related deaths with the more than 320,000 COVID-19 deaths added in.

Health officials are also warning that the coronavirus pandemic is getting worse despite the arrival of two vaccines.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says he assumes the new, more easily transmitted strain that was detected in the United Kingdom is already in the U.S.

Tuesday, Dr. Fauci was one of the first people to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Afterwards, he said, “I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.”

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx announced her retirement Tuesday.

The 64-year-old cited overwhelming strain on her family following a report that said she traveled to a family gathering in Delaware over Thanksgiving despite having advised the public not to do so.