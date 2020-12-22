Who Should Be Vaccinated Next? CDC Says 75 or Older, Essential Workers

The largest immunization effort in U.S. history is now underway with two coronavirus vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking at who will be the next group to get vaccinated.

A CDC advisory panel voted to recommend people 75 and older and essential workers to be next up to receive the vaccine. However, it will come down to each state to decide.

Hospitals began receiving Moderna’s vaccine Monday.

Across the country 6 million doses are being distributed among 3,400 health care facilities.

Health officials believe between Moderna and Pfizer tens of millions of doses will be available in the coming weeks.

“We think by the end of January we hope to have 50 million individuals to have been vaccinated with the first dose.”

The CDC also recommends Americans to stay home for the upcoming holidays.