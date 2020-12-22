Volunteers Decorate S.S. City of Milwaukee in Thousands of Lights to Spread Holiday Cheer

'We decided we wanted to really light her up this year'

The S.S. City of Milwaukee in Manistee decided to add some sparkle this Christmas to the ship.

A group of volunteers decorated the historic vessel from stern to bow in thousands of Christmas lights.

The lights were donated from people across the state.

For the last three weekends, volunteers have been working on the light display — at times battling through rough wind.

The Executive Director Linda Spencer says they wanted to go all out this year to spread Christmas cheer:

“We’ve all been through a really tough time with COVID and the illnesses and people losing their jobs, the restaurants closing, and it’s just been tough on our community. We all just need something to smile about.”

Spencer says she plans to keep some of the lights up through the summer and hopes to add even more lights up next year to keep the new tradition going.