Traverse City Priest Shares Experience of Ministering to Hospitalized Coronavirus Patients

A Traverse City priest has made many visits to Munson Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic to spend time and pray with COVID-19 patients.

Fr. Mitchel Roman is now in his second year of being a priest, and found himself thrown into the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, almost from the start, with calls coming from Munson Medical Center for a priest to be with COVID-19 patients.

“Being a priest, even needing to be there in masks and full PPE, it’s still the sacraments and the prayers are still so needed, and they’re very powerful not just for them, but for me to see that even in those dire moments that people are yearning for their spiritual sole to be nourished,” said Fr. Roman.

Fr. Roman says he’s spent time with close to 30 coronavirus patients, sometimes in their final moments.

“There’s been a few that have died in my arms and those are moments of great grace, because in our Christian faith, our Catholic faith, we understand that this isn’t the end but the beginning. So sometimes in those last moments on earth, you can tell that the person was waiting for a priest to come,” said Fr. Roman.

Moments that have made an unforgettable impact on Fr. Roman’s life, and his time as a priest

“I have really seen the hospital ministry as one of my most important ministries. That’s the time that I really see why I’m a priest, because I know this is part of the gospel of healing and giving consolation. Very much when I’m there, it is God is in control and we just have to surrender that while these times aren’t easy, the best the best thing we can do is bring the most love we can, because that’s ultimately why we’re serving,” said Fr. Roman.