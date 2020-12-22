Tip’n the Mitten in Grayling Offers Wide Arrange of Gifts for the Proud Michigander

It is officially the last-minute holiday shopping season!

Tip’n the Mitten in Grayling in the one-stop-shop for a variety of goods made in Michigan. Everything they carry from food to books to gifts and more are made and/or designed in Michigan.

They pride themselves in sourcing products from the base of the Mitten all the way to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula.

For the holidays, they also have pre-made gift baskets available to make your gift shopping even easier.

To help everyone shop the store safely, they also offer personal virtual shopping.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr stopped in and checked things out. Watch the video above to see them learn all about the store.

To learn more about Tip’n the Mitten, click here.