Rep. Jack O’Malley Asks Governor Whitmer to Reconsider Line 5 Decision

State Representative Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann penned a letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, asking for an update on her decision to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

O’Malley says it’s unclear why Governor Whitmer has ordered Line 5 to shut down by Spring 2021 without announcing an alternative plan to ensure the continuation of safe and affordable delivery of heating fuel to the Upper Peninsula.

In the letter, O’Malley says that if Line 5 were to be shut down by May 2021, it will cut off heat to the U.P., as the pipeline currently provides 70% of the propane for the U.P. and Michigan.

“No one wants to soil our Great Lakes, but Michigan families already pushed to their breaking point by COVID-19 should not be in fear that they will soon lose access to affordable heat, too,” O’Malley said in his letter. “No one, but especially in these times, should be the victim of political scare tactics like the ones you are using.”

O’Malley goes on to say, “Gov. Whitmer, I ask you take the time this holiday to consider what it would be like to be Northern Michigan family wondering if this will be the last Christmas they can afford to heat their home. I ask you reconsider your attempt to rescind the Line 5 lease. Political priorities should never come at the expense of more than 300,000 Yooper families you took an oath to serve.”