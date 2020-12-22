Producer Pick: The Polar Plunge

The Special Olympics is a cause that is near and dear to our heart here on ‘the four’. This year they are holding the first-ever virtual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, including a 5K.

Because of continued COVID-19 concerns, the cold water challenge is all virtual this year. All you need to do is register here, raise money for this incredible organization, and complete a cold water challenge. So, fill up a kiddie pool, grab a bucket of cold water, and just have fun!

You can sign up for the Frozen 5K virtual run here. The deadline is February 28, which will be here before you know it.

Normally, this event raises more than a million dollars for Special Olympics Michigan every year. Last year, they set a record of 1.37 million. We’ll bring you more updates about this wonderful opportunity along the way.

We are also issuing an extra challenge to our viewers… Right now, ‘the four’s Facebook page is at 6,147 followers. If we can get that up to 7,000 by February 28, both Melissa Smith and Xavier Hershovitz will take part in the Polar Plunge. Click here to go to ‘the four’s Facebook page, and be sure to hit ‘like’ & ‘follow’.

Click here for more information about the virtual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge and 5k.

For more info about Special Olympics Michigan, click here.