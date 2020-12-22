President Trump Threatens to Veto Massive COVID-19 Relief Bill Back to Congress

President Trump says that the coronavirus relief deal that would have meant $600 for most Americans is not big enough.

He tweeted a video on Tuesday night and suggested he might not sign the legislation.

He asked lawmakers to increase the direct payments to Americans to $2,000.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 per couple. I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe, that administration will be me, ” said President Trump.

He said the bill would deliver too much money to foreign countries.

The House and Senate cleared the package by lopsided votes, enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020