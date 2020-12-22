President Trump Announces 15 Pardons

On Tuesday, President Trump announced that he has pardoned 15 people.

The pardons include former Republican Representatives Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.

Collins pleaded guilty to conspiracy and making false statements in an insider trading case.

Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on outings with friends and his daughter’s birthday party.

Trump also announced a pardon for George Papadopoulos, his 2016 campaign adviser whose conversation helped trigger the Russia investigation in the presidential election.

Blackwater guards, Border Patrol agents, and two defendants who pleaded guilty during the Mueller investigation are included in the pardons.