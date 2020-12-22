Petoskey Brewing Company to Donate All of Wednesday’s Proceeds to Staff

Restaurant workers across the state have been hurting due to the current lockdown, and owners not able to stay fully staffed.

Petoskey Brewing is holding a special day on Wednesday to give a helping hand to it’s employees. All proceeds they collect throughout the day will go directly to the staff, both those currently working and those who aren’t. They’ve set up shanties and fire pits outside so people can eat and drink on the premises.

Operations Manager Tyler Gostienger said it’s important the staff gets this boost, especially now. “Most of my staff has families at home, young kids and they rely on that income to be able to provide for their families so we just felt like there’s something that had to be done,” he said.

Petoskey Brewing will also be taking straight donations tomorrow to help their staff.