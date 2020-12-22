Munson Medical Center Receives Second Shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Munson Medical Center in Traverse City received its second shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and expects to receive 2,400 doses of Moderna’s vaccine Wednesday.

The second Pfizer shipments comes less than one week since the first one arrived.

Munson says health care workers have been getting vaccinated since the first shipment arrived, and that more than 2,200 have already received or are scheduled to get their vaccine.

Now that frontline workers are getting vaccinated, those in the community are wondering when it will be their turn.

Munson says that you should wait 90 days after contracting COVID-19 before getting you vaccine. Munson is seeing higher daily inpatient cases than what the hospital system say in the spring time.

There are now 66 active COVID-19 patients in Munson’s hospitals throughout northern Michigan.