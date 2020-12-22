MTM On The Road: Get in the Christmas Spirit at Boss Family Christmas Display

If you still need to get in the Christmas spirit, you have to check out the Boss Family Christmas Display in Charlevoix.

Since 1978, this family has been lighting up their home and the faces of anyone who drives by.

There’s so much to see and hear at this display and they’re always adding some new things!

While things may look different this year for the holidays, the Boss Family Christmas Display is still here for everyone to enjoy!

If you’re looking to check it out, the address is 9336 Pearl Street Charlevoix, MI 49720.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at this historic display.