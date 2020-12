Minor Injuries in Osceola Co. Crash Involving Horse-Drawn Buggy

A woman and three children are okay after state police say their horse-drawn buggy crashed in Osceola County.

Troopers say it happened just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on M-115 and 70th Road.

They say a Marion woman was driving the buggy, when she lost control of the horse and pulled into the path of this Chevy Tahoe.

Troopers say the woman, kids and horse had only minor injuries.

The woman driving the car was not hurt.