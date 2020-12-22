Michigan Officials Report 3,082 New COVID-19 Cases, 173 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,082 new cases of the coronavirus and 173 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 466,485 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 11,705 COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, the state was at 463,403 confirmed cases with 11,532 deaths.

Of the 173 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 72 were identified during a vital records review.

As of December 18, 284,731 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a number of actions to support Michigan families, restaurants and small businesses on Tuesday.

The Whitmer administration is implementing another liquor buyback program for restaurants and bars and partnering with state restaurants to allow SNAP benefits for prepared meals.

The administration also announced an additional $2 million for the Eviction Diversion Program.

