Michigan Court of Appeals Denies Nassar’s Sentencing Appeal

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was denied an appeal requesting one of three sentences he’s currently serving be thrown out.

Nassar is serving three lengthy sentences for sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was the sports doctor at Michigan State University.

He claims the judge who handed down his sentences was biased during his case in January 2018 and on social media following the case.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Court of Appeals says Nassar’s sentencing appeal came too late and any bias from the judge wasn’t improper.

Nassar, who will likely never be free again, can appeal his request for resentencing by a new judge to the state Supreme Court.