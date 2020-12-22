MDOT Removes Stop Signs on US-31, Stronach Road Detour After Causing Confusion

'Our concern was that we were going to have a major accident or have some kind of incident out there'

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began construction Monday on the nearly 100-year-old Manistee Bridge on M-55, rerouting traffic through Stronach and Filer Township.

To help control traffic, MDOT added a few stop signs along the detour, causing some confusion for locals and potentially dangerous situations.

“It was just kind of hectic, crazy,” says Roseann McLaughlin, owner of Brian’s Auto Parts Store on the corner of Stronach and U-31

McLaughlin says when she looked out the window yesterday and saw the traffic, she thought somebody would surely get hurt:

“I’ve lived here all my life. I’ve traveled this road every day and there was never a stop sign, but there was one yesterday… and not many people caught it.”

She says cars were slamming on their breaks or just flying by with no awareness.

“We’re like, yep, somebody’s going to get their rear end packed by somebody who stopped, and they weren’t paying attention,” says McLaughlin.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says they had extra patrols out to watch the intersection.

Undersheriff Brian Gutowski says, “Our concern was just public safety and that somebody might get hurt there.”

But undersheriff Gutowski says even that wasn’t working:

“That stretch of road is kind of on a curve and so a lot of folks who normally travel on that section of roadway didn’t understand that there was going to be a stop sign there or they missed the signage or whatever the case was.”

On Monday night, MDOT decided to remove the stop signs in order to keep accidents from happening.

James Lake, communications representative, for MDOT North Region, says, “Anytime we see that there’s confusion, there’s opportunities to improve traffic flow, we’re going to make those changes when it’s safe to do so.”

Now, MDOT is thinking about adding a light at the intersection to be more visible to drivers.

McLaughlin says, “They need a stop light, a traffic light. They have to put one in, that’s the only alternative otherwise somebody’s going to get killed out there.”

Lake says, “Even though this is going to be an extensive detour, a lengthy one, at the end of it, we’re going to have a brand-new bridge. We’re replacing this 89-year-old structure, that’s going to give us reliability for decades and decades to come.”