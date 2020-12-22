Mason Co. Group Launches Survey to Gauge Challenges Surrounding Internet Availability

As part of the funding passed by congress on Monday night, hundreds of millions of dollars will go to expanding access to rural high-speed internet in Michigan.

The state will receive $363 million over the next 10 years.

13 companies have been awarded projects to expand broadband at nearly 250,000 locations across Michigan.

The state is one of the worst in the country when it comes to broadband access.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says 1.2 million households in Michigan do not have a permanent fixed broadband connection.

There is also 2 to 3 billion dollars in economic benefit left untapped because of disconnected households.

A group in Mason County launched a survey to study the broadband internet needs there.

The Connecting Mason County group launched the survey last week to gauge what challenges there are surrounding internet in the county.

The data from the survey will be used to map where problem areas may be so that they can make informed decisions on how to enhance broadband connectivity.

They say that internet is a vital need in Mason County.

“We really think it’s vital not only for now but we know that this need isn’t going to go away in the future. It’s becoming more and more a part of our everyday life and community. So we are hoping to set us up for success for the long run,” said Monica Schuyler, Executive Director of Pennies from Heaven Foundation.

Their goal is to have 2,500 Mason County households and businesses complete the broadband survey.