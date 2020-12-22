Manistee National Golf and Resort Wants You to Help Rename Two Golf Courses

Manistee National Golf and Resort is holding a contest to rename their two championship golf courses.

Manistee National decided it was time to rename the Canthooke Valley and Cutters Ridge courses.

So they are offering a cash prize for the best name suggestions.

Up to $10,000 is up for grabs, $5,000 for each course.

They say they are excited to get the public involved in the changes.

“We tossed around the idea of hiring a marketing firm and felt that it was just a better fit for us to turn to the public turn to the community. So to see somebody walk away with five or ten thousand dollars, it would be exciting,” said

The contest will be open until Dec. 28 and they hope to announce the winners before the end of the year!

Click here to enter.