Long-Awaited Relief Bill Heads to Pres. Trump’s Desk

Long-awaited coronavirus relief money will soon be on the way to communities around the country after it is signed by President Trump.

The $908 billion stimulus bill is now headed to President Trump for his signature.

Both houses of Congress passed the legislation Monday night.

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, a Republican, says “We’ve come together. We’ve done something important. I think we’ve set the stage for perhaps something later in the next congress.”

Lawmakers agreed on a $600 stimulus relief check for people who make less than $75,000 a year and couples who make less than $150,000 a year. Those who meet that requirement will also receive $600 for each of their dependents.

The new relief bill also includes $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for the next 10 weeks.

The government says checks could begin going out next week.

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, in New Jersey, says “This is as close to a Christmas miracle you can find in a polarized Washington.”

Monday Congress also passed a bill to keep the government funded for an additional week.

This will allow the government to avoid a possible shutdown while lawmakers formalize funding legislation.