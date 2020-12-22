Lake Co. Deputies Need Help Finding Two Stolen ATVs

LAKE CO. ATV 2

LAKE CO. ATV 1

LAKE CO. ATV 3

Police need help finding two ATVs stolen from a Lake County business.

Deputies responded to Peacock Motorsports in Baldwin on Monday.

They were told two side-by-side ATVs were stolen sometime over the weekend.

Above is the exact black and orange Can-Am Maverick they’re looking for the type of Polaris General 4 that was stolen.

The sheriff’s office believes they were most likely taken at night.

The ATVs took off in opposite directions on M-37.

If you know anything, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.