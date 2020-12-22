Gov. Whitmer Announces Another Liquor Buyback Program for Restaurants

On Tuesday the state announced a second liquor buyback program to try to help struggling bars and restaurants.

Like the buyback in the spring, this program allows bars and restaurants to get a temporary refund on any extra liquor they bought in anticipation of a busy holiday season.

After a certain amount of time, bars must either return the unopened liquor or pay back the cash.

The owner of Brady’s Bar in Traverse City says she will not participate in this program.

“I see how this can be beneficial for some. It may be the thing that helps them stay open, but for us, it just feels like it’s taking a step backwards. I don’t want to go into more debt than I’m already in. I just want to stay ahead of it and pay the bills that I have,” said Nolen Sleder, Owner of Brady’s Bar.

In the spring, the state bought back $3.4 million worth of liquor from more than 670 bars and restaurants.