Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘The Enigma Game’ by Elizabeth Wein

There’s a wonderful trend happening in fiction where they are combining historical facts with fantasy and adventure. Literature fanatic, Anthony Ascione from Brilliant Books in Traverse City, gives us his latest ‘good read’ and how some authors are encouraging young readers to re-imagine the past.

“The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein mixes fact with fiction,” he said. “She tries to add a little twist to our history”. The book is about a young girl who is sent to the German countryside during World War II. One day while out in the fields a Nazi plane is shot down, and before the pilot dies, he passes on important information about an ‘Enigma machine’.

“The Enigma machine was used by the Nazis to make and decipher secret codes,” Anthony explained. “The main character makes it her mission to find this machine to help the fight against the Nazis”.

This book also contains factual footnotes to help young readers learn a little more about our historical events that shaped our world.

