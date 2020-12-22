Gaylord’s Porter Haus Restaurant Brings Christmas Spirit to Customers, Employees with Outdoor Seating

Gaylord’s Porter Haus Bar and Grill, like many in the restaurant industry, have been through quite a lot this past year. However, the newest epidemic orders have given the staff a chance to do something unique for their customers.

“We were trying to figure out what we could do to keep things going and to keep our staff employed,” said Tiffany Ward, Bartender and Bar Manager at Porter Haus.

They came up with a “Winter Wonderland” theme for their outdoor dining area.

“The front’s going to have 12 tents and two igloos,” said General Manager Chris McNew. “Then we have an entire back area that has six igloos. We have tons of Christmas lights set up, we have our little homemade fire pit in the middle and you basically will have your own tent up to six people.”

Each tent and igloo is heated, and staff helped decorate the festive area.

“We all pitched in to help get this going and make it a winter wonderland,” said Ward. “It’s lit up like a Christmas tree to kinda get the Christmas spirit going.”

McNew said this was a risky idea for the restaurant.

“It was a make it or break it situation, really, where you’re faced with something like this,” said McNew. “There’s tons of money that’s invested into buying the tents that we’ve purchased here, having the igloos built. It took a lot of man hours and a lot of financial risk, and it’s turned out well.”

So well, in fact, that the restaurant is busy every night.

“We have a strong customer base and people absolutely love the fact that we thought outside the box,” said McNew. “We were able to create something that’s safe for them, but yet they can still go out and have an enjoyable experience with their families.”

But most importantly, because of this “Winter Wonderland”, Porter Haus has been able to keep all their employees working during the holiday season.

“Our kitchen is running at full staff, we have all of our servers back to work,” said Ward.

“We’re just we’re glad we’re able to do this and stay employed. We’re not worrying about unemployment, we’re not worrying about how we’re going to provide Christmas for our families. We are able to do that now and it’s great, it’s wonderful.”