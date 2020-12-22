DACA Hearing in Texas: Judge to Hear Arguments

Tuesday a federal judge in Houston will hear arguments from Texas and eight other states looking to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programs.

DACA provides protections for people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is defending DACA.

President-elect Joe Biden has expressed his support for DACA, pledging to protect the program. But if the judge rules against the program, Biden’s ability to keep the program could be limited.