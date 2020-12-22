Cost of Tokyo Olympics Continues to Rise

The Tokyo 2021 Olympic Committee says its budget for the upcoming games is now more than $15 billion.

The budget includes costs of postponing the event and additional COVID-19 countermeasures.

The latest figures are an increase of more than $12 billion.

The Olympic Committee says the additional costs are a positive investment and says the games would be a role model for big international events during the pandemic.

All 68 Olympic sponsors have agreed in principle to extend their agreements through 2021 and may combine sponsorship with additional support.

Some estimates predict the games will still generate $37-46 million in economic activity in Japan.