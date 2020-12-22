Cheboygan School Buses Surprise Wife of COVID-19 Victim

Karen Wiersum recently lost her husband Dale due to COVID-19 complications. They met each other 29 years ago and the two soon fell in love. “I had a wonderful husband,” she said. “He loved everybody and he had so many friends in Cheboygan. He was so good to me, took care of me and everything. When I’d go to bed at night, he’d always tuck me in. Every night.”

Dale Wiersum started working for Cheboygan Schools as a bus driver seven years ago. Karen was in for a surprise on Tuesday when 23 Cheboygan school buses started passing by her house, honking and waiving. They also presented her with a folded Navy flag to honor Dale, a Navy veteran.

Once Karen saw all of the buses heading her way, she became emotional. “I’m shocked. It was wonderful to have all those buses come through. That was really nice,” she said.

Karen said her husband was always someone who could improve anyone’s day. “Music would come on the TV and we’d be in the kitchen and he’d get me up and dance with me in the kitchen. We both loved dancing,” she said.

Student Transportation Director with Cheboygan Schools, Tammy Cage says Dale was just a joy to work with. “All of the drivers go along with him wonderfully,” she said. He has a lot of friends and, well family, our bus garage family.”

One of Dale’s coworkers, Demi Posh said he was more than just someone she worked with. “He was a friend first,” she said. “Always giving, thoughtful, generous, sincere. There’s not enough words to describe what kind of man Dale was. Everybody went before him. Always.”

His friends and family said his only flaw was that he didn’t enjoy condiments on his meals, and that’s all.