Barr, Again, Refutes Claims of Election Fraud
U.S. Attorney General William Barr continues to push back against President Trump’s claims of election fraud.
Two days before Barr is set to leave the administration, he held a news conference.
He says he sees no reason to appoint a counsel to look into the results of this year’s election or to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
Right now, Hunter’s financial dealings are under federal investigation but the president-elect has not been connected.