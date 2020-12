Gemma is a pit-mix and is good with kids, but unsure of other dogs and cats. She might be best in a home where she’s the only animal. Gemma is currently with Mason County Animal Control in

Ludington.

For more information about Gemma, call Mason County Animal Control at: (231)843-8644

You can also contact Mason County Animal Control from 9-noon, Mon, Tues, Fri, Sat, 3-6 Wed, Thurs, or email animalcontrol@masoncounty.net.