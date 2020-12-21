Traverse City Lakes and Grapes Donating Meals From Holiday Purchases

A Traverse City apparel shop wants to give to those less fortunate this holiday season.

Lakes and Grapes apparel in downtown Traverse City is donating 10 meals to Feeding America for every gift purchased now through Christmas Day.

Customers can make purchases at their shop in person or on their online shop.

Their goal is to reach 10,000 meals before the holiday.

“It means everything for Lakes and Grapes to give back,” said founder and owner Abby Clear. “When creating this company, I’ve always wanted it to be for good and to do good and give back. More and more people are facing hunger, so it’s really cool to be able to have the Lakes and Grapes community come together to give back this holiday season and do some good.”

Lakes and Grapes will make their official donation after the Christmas holiday before the new year.