TC Salvation Army Matching Monday Continues with Parking Lot Event

Monday marks the last day of the Traverse City Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Matching Mondays.

For the last several years, an anonymous donor has matched donations up to $30,000 for the Salvation Army during Christmas time.

Over the last two Mondays they have collected over $20,000 and hope to raise the rest on Monday.

The Salvation Army is finishing Matching Mondays off with an event in the Salvation Army parking lot that runs until 7 p.m.

“We have the BATA Bus that’s designed with Christmas trees or lights that’s gonna be out there. We’ll have our canteen out there and some lights, and then we’re gonna have our kettles out there so if you want to drive by and just drop a donation in there, that’s another way just to give on this Matching Monday,” said Matthew Winters, Lieutenant, Salvation Army Traverse City.

For information on how to donate from home, click here.