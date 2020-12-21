Traverse City Community Gathers for National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil

On the longest night of the year, it’s also National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

The day is designated to remember those experiencing homelessness who’ve lost their lives.

Goodwill Northern Michigan and community members in Traverse City gathered for a socially distanced vigil and silent walk from the Governmental Center through downtown Traverse City.

Goodwill says that in Traverse City alone, 13 people experiencing homelessness have died preventable deaths this year.

There have been more than 13,000 deaths nationally.

“We really use this event as a memorial, a way to remember the people that have died that we have served, and that people maybe didn’t know in our community. And to really focus on the human aspect that, homelessness is an issue that can be solved, but it’s a thing that people experience, and we want to remember the people part about this,” said Ryan Hannon, Housing Navigation Manager.

