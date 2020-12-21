State Lawmakers Approve Changes to State’s Sex Offender Registry

Michigan lawmakers have approved changes to the state’s sex offender registry.

The move comes after federal courts ruled the current policy is unconstitutional.

The new rules would change aspects of registering and eliminate bans on living or being within 1,000 feet of schools.

It also gives an offender seven days to register after conviction.

The federal court judge declared the past changes to the law over the decades were too vague and impossible to enforce.

The bill requires offenders to report changes in phone numbers to police.

The ACLU of Michigan wants Governor Gretchen Whitmer to veto the legislation.

The ACLU says it gives people on the registry a one-size-fits-all consequence and does not support survivors of sexual violence.