Northern Michigan Restaurants Get Creative to Serve Customers

With the ongoing lockdown, restaurants have started getting creative with how they serve their customers.

Big Buck Brewery in Gaylord has decided to set up several heated deer blinds on their patio along with two shanties.

“We do them in two-hour increments so that other people can get a chance to get in there and check them out,” said General Manager Ben Hammack. “We are offering our full menu.”

Customers are allowed to bring their own shanties to put in the parking lot in order to sit down and eat.

However, Hammack says it’s not an ideal situation. “As nice as these are, we all know the negative 20 degree weather is right around the corner, so hopefully we can get back inside here pretty quick.”

Tally’s Log Cabin Bar in Lewiston is doing something similar.

They’ve set up several heated tents as well, which can hold up 6 people.

Owner Tyler Smith says they just needed to think of something. “We needed to find a way to drum up some business, have our customers back sitting, eating, drinking and find some normalcy,” he said.

Smith says they normally employ up to 18 people. Right now, they’re only able to partially staff six. “We’re fortunate that we can weather this storm as a business,” he said. “However, our staff is my number one concern. I’m here to spend some money, try to drum up some business, employ some more people, and make sure they’re fed.”

The lockdown is set to end on January 15.