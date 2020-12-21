Qatar Journalists Targeted by Spyware From Saudi Arabia, UAE

Journalists in Qatar have been targeted by government-issued spyware.

Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity watchdog, says its research has linked the spyware found on 36 Al-Jazeera journalist’s personal phones to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It happened weeks before the normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE.

The malware was sending infected text messages to their cellphones, notable because the text messages didn’t need the journalists to take the usual malware-infecting actions like clicking on suspicious links.

The spyware was also traced back to its creator, an Israel-based NSO Group that’s been widely condemned for selling spyware to repressive governments.