MTM On The Road: Holiday Shopping for Furry Friends at Pets Naturally, Dog Bakery

Before Christmas comes, you might want to double check your list and be sure you got something for everyone, including your furry friends!

Pets Naturally in Traverse City has everything you’ll need to get the tails wagging in your house!

From toys to healthy treats, they strive to keep all their products safe and healthy for your cats and dogs.

You can even find some beautifully designed cookies and treats made at the Dog Bakery.

They use all healthy ingredients and have a team of creative decorators who make them look beautiful.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us some gift ideas and show us the full production over at the Dog Bakery.