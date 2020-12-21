MMC Helps Local Businesses Offset Costs for Student Internships

Mid Michigan College (MMC) in Harrison is helping local businesses offset the costs associated with hosting student interns.

The college recently received nearly $94,00 in a Federal Work-Study Grant. The money can be used to cover internship related costs, including wages.

MMC says they hope the money will be an incentive for employers to hire students, and for students to get the needed experience before they graduate.

Amy Dykhouse, career & accommodations director for MMC, says, “We’re just really thankful for regional and local and employers who are working with us and setting up these internship opportunities. Internships are a critical part of our students’ academic training to make sure they’re ready for work outside of the classroom.”

The program will offset costs for nonprofits up to 100%, small businesses up to 75% and larger businesses up to 50%.