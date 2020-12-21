Michigan House Passes Massive COVID-19 Relief Package

Monday morning the Michigan House of Representatives passed a COVID-19 relief supplemental bill that will spend nearly half a billion dollars on helping Michiganders recover from the pandemic.

But many who championed it, still say it’s not enough.

For nine and a half months, Michiganders have been feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only on their health but also on their pocketbooks. In a special session added onto the legislative calendar, the House passed the bill and sent it to Governor Gretchen Whitmer‘s desk.

It’s a bill that Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield said is only the first step, “Step two is allowing them to safely reopen and that needs to happen soon.”

It’s a big first step.

A step with $220 million for expanded unemployment benefits through March, $45 million directly to impacted workers, $64 million to small businesses and another $79 million to COVID testing and vaccines.

It took months of negotiations and an extra session day to get it done.

“It’s part of a negotiation. When you have split power, things sometimes have to become urgent before they get done,” said Rep. Scott VanSingel of Grant, “It’s unfortunate. This money needed to get out months ago or weeks ago, at least.”

In the House, those negotiations are spearheaded by Speaker Chatfield, who addressed the House on his final day in charge.

“It was not due to a lack of effort,” said Chatfield, “There was times where we couldn’t reach a deal and I apologize for that and that ends with me.”

The final year of his leadership was marked by COVID.

“It’s been an honor,” said Chatfield, “I’ve been proud we did some great things and I wish the next legislative session the best of luck.”

Chatfield hands the baton to the next Speaker, Jason Wentworth of Farwell, with much of the same challenges ahead.

“COVID recovery is going to be the top priority of our next term in the House,” said Wentworth, “To ensure that people are getting the money and the resources they need to distribute the vaccine and also recover from being shut down for the last nine months.”

With the federal government passing their own stimulus bill this week, that should add more funding that the next legislature will have to work with to give back out to Michiganders.

The 101st Michigan Legislature begins on January 13.

For Governor Whitmer’s statement on the bipartisan relief plan, click here.