Lake County Sheriff’s Office Can Drive Donates Over $9,000 to Local Nonprofits

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office can drive that started in early spring is now finally paying off for local nonprofits

Sheriff Richard Martin was inspired to collect cans after return machines were closed due to the pandemic.

His goal was to give the money from the returnables to organizations that have been struggling this year.

He returned 92,537 cans totaling $9,253.70 split up among the Luther Lions Club, Bread of Life Food Pantry, AMVETS Post 1988 in Baldwin and the VFW Post 5315 in Baldwin.

“If we can work with them and have a service and a program that’s going to make our job better, but also provide some revenue for these charities, I think my job as Sheriff that’s what I’m suppose to do,” said Sheriff Martin.

He hopes to continue this can collection once a month in the new year and give the proceeds to other charities in the area.