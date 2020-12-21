House Passes $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill

The House of Representatives approved more than $900 billion for coronavirus assistance on Monday.

The Senate is expected to vote on Monday night to approve it and send it to President Trump.

The bill includes another round of direct stimulus checks, this time for $600 per adult.

Parents are also expected to get $600 per dependent child.

It also provides an extension of additional unemployment insurance benefits for up to $300 per week.

To help small businesses that are worried about closing their doors, the legislation has another roughly $300 billion for the popular Paycheck Protection Program.

Lawmakers also agreed on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill that funds the federal government through September.