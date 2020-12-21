Four-Year-Old Boy Falls Through Ice, Drowns in Isabella County

Michigan State Police say a four-year-old boy fell through ice on a pond in Isabella County and could not be saved.

Troopers say the incident occurred before 3 p.m. Saturday at the boy’s home in Lincoln Township.

The boy’s father was trying to find his son in a pond behind their house but could not.

The boy was found by first responders and was rushed to Mid-Michigan Hospital in Alma where he could not be revived and was pronounced dead.