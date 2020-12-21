COVID Cases on the Rise in Michigan Prisons

As Michigan tries to stop the spread of the coronavirus, it’s not slowing down in prisons in the state.

Nearly 20,000 prisoners have contracted the virus since March, and at least 102 have died from the virus.

Kinross Correctional Facility in Chippewa County had hardly any cases between March and October. However, since an inmate transferred to Kinross from Marquette in late October, the prison has been dealing with an outbreak.

In a matter of three weeks, cases shot up from 837 to more than 1,100 prisoners. Seven have died and more than 100 guards have been sick.

More than 2,500 correctional staff members in Michigan have contracted the virus and at least three have died.