Congress Approves of $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill

Both chambers of Congress passed a $900 billion relief measure on Monday night.

The bill now heads to President Trump for his signature.

The bill includes another round of direct stimulus checks, this time it is $600 per adult for Americans making under $75,000 per year.

Parents are also expected to get $600 per dependent child.

It also provides an extension of additional unemployment insurance benefits for up to $300 per week.

To help small businesses that are worried about closing their doors, the legislation has another roughly $300 billion for the popular Paycheck Protection Program.

Since the pandemic began, the U.S. has reported over 18 million coronavirus cases, and nearly 320,000 Americans have died from the virus so far.

Lawmakers also agreed on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill that funds the federal government through September.