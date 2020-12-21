Biden to Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

It will be a live, televised event just like Friday’s live T.V. moment for Vice President Pence’s vaccination. A time has not yet been announced, but when it airs you can watch it live on 9&10 News Plus with the free VUit app.

Biden’s vaccination is part of a public effort to convince Americans the vaccines are safe. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive the vaccine next week.