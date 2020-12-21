Barryton First Grader Wins Third in the World at Bull Riding Competition

A six-year-old in Mecosta County rode his way to the International Miniature Bull Riders Association World Championship in Texas last week.

Coltyn Rowe is a first grader at Barryton Elementary School, although he may be shy in front of the camera, he’s a star on — a bull.

And his size doesn’t keep him from taking the reins.

“Because it was fun,” says Coltyn.

Coltyn’s dad Lou says, “I was a little nervous at first, but the more I see how he, the passion he has for it, it calmed it down and now I just love watching it.”

Coltyn just started bull riding 6 months ago. He was introduced to the sport by 17-year-old Conner Baker, who’s now become his mentor.

“I just kind of took him under my wing and at the little rodeo called the metro redo and it’s a youth, like a little kid stuff, nothing over 18,” says Baker. “Just watching him go out there and beat his bull, that’s all I wanted to see. Just watch him have fun.”

Lou Rowe says, “It’s more like their brothers, they’re inseparable, Coltyn’s always wanting to be on him and Conner takes real good care of him when they’re out places.”

Baker and Colytn trained in the bullpen through the fall, learning how to spur and stay on the bull for a thrilling six seconds.

“You’ve got to have the guts and then when you ride the bull, that’s the glory,” says Baker.

Earlier this month Coltyn’s hard work took him for a spin… landing him a spot competing at the International Miniature Bull Riders Association World Championship in Texas.

“He did the walk trot division and he kicked butt and made me really proud; just really proud like a little brother to me,” says Baker. “He kicked butt all weekend and made a name for himself.

And the competition didn’t seem like Coltyn’s first rodeo. He won third in the world in his division.

“He makes me proud dontcha ya,” says Lou Rowe. “I think if he just keeps with it, I think he can go a long way in the sport.”

Coming home to northern Michigan with a pretty cool prize…

“A belt buckle,” says Coltyn.